Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Acquires $20,427.23 in Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 21,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $20,427.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,220,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,305.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.34.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

SDPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

