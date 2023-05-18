Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 242,923 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises 2.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.32% of Suncor Energy worth $137,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

SU stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.31. 3,858,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,255. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

