Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Raised to $168.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SUI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.38.

NYSE:SUI opened at $130.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day moving average of $142.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

