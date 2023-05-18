Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,220 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.50. 564,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $110.98.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.11.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

