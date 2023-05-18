Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after buying an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 188,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 152,204 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

