Sui Price Tops $1.17 (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Sui token can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00004294 BTC on major exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $618.64 million and approximately $291.86 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sui alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,273,718 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 528,273,718 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.19547479 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $302,912,445.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.