Stuart Watson Purchases 8,965 Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Stock

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) insider Stuart Watson purchased 8,965 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.15 ($12,465.43).

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Down 2.1 %

FLO stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £66.10 million, a PE ratio of -1,075.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a one year low of GBX 94 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 133 ($1.67). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.07.

Flowtech Fluidpower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Flowtech Fluidpower’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2%. Flowtech Fluidpower’s payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

