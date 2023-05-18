STP Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $86.46 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $86.46 million and $3.49 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STP has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007182 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00027403 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020341 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018047 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,351.62 or 1.00060428 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000978 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000098 BTC.
STP Profile
STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.
STP Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
