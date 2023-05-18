StockNews.com Upgrades Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) to “Buy”

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,098. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $161.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after acquiring an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,092,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,224,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

