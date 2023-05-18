StockNews.com Upgrades Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to “Strong-Buy”

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.35. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $70.05.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brink’s news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Brink’s by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.