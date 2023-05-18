StockNews.com Upgrades Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to “Strong-Buy”

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.35. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $70.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Brink’s news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Brink’s by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

