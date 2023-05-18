StockNews.com Lowers InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.67) to GBX 6,000 ($75.16) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.90) to GBX 6,200 ($77.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

IHG stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.76. 15,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,072. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $72.10.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Articles

