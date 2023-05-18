StockNews.com Lowers Chubb (NYSE:CB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CB traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.58. 232,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,530. The company has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.23.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

