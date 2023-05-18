StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of RGR opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.
