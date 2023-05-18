StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of RGR opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,978.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

