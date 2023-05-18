StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $90.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.93. Stepan has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $116.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.23). Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $434,355.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $434,355.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,766 shares of company stock worth $680,784 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 487.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

