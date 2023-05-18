StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $122.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.