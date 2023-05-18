StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.02.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $59,209,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $55,612,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,451,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,565,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

