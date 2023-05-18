StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ROG. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

ROG opened at $160.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.02. Rogers has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $271.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $223.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rogers news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers by 4.8% in the third quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 1.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

