StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 million, a PE ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 1.10. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 13,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $56,612.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 590,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,389.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 59,759 shares of company stock worth $247,916. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

(Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.