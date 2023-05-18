StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FRBK stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.93.
Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $53.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.