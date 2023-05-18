StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $53.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 226,805 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

