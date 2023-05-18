StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on RRX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.
Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of RRX opened at $127.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day moving average of $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
