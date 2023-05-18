StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RRX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of RRX opened at $127.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day moving average of $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,808,000 after buying an additional 1,140,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 32.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,541,000 after acquiring an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

