StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

NYSE OXM opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average of $107.32. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

