StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
LKQ Stock Up 0.9 %
LKQ stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $24,577,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,090.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,290 shares of company stock valued at $50,781,232 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
