StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

LKQ Stock Up 0.9 %

LKQ stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55.

Insider Activity

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $24,577,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,090.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,290 shares of company stock valued at $50,781,232 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

