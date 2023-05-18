StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

