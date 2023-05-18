StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

About Himax Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 556.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 103.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.