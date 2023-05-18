StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Himax Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $9.99.
Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies
About Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.