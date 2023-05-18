StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,594,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,991,000 after buying an additional 733,079 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $11,322,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

