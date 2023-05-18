StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
