StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of CHCI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. 4,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,230. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

