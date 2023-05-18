StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

