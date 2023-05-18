StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 3.5 %

Trio-Tech International stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.73. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

