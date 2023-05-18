StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

TTNP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.78. 2,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,300. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

