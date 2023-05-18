StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 424,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 774,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

