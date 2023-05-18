StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29. Liberty TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 519.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

