StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29. Liberty TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.18%.
Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA)
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- ServiceNow Serves Up A Reversal, Now!
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.