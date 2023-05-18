StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,529,979,000 after purchasing an additional 233,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after acquiring an additional 273,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,075,866,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.