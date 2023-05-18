StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of CLRO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,602. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04.

ClearOne Dividend Announcement

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 99.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Recommended Stories

