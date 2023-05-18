StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Cellectis Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.48 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 407.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bpifrance SA bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth $4,221,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 67.2% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,660 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 173.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,639,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 166.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 112.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 134,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

