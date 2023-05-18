StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASMGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.01.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.