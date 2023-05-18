StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.01.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

