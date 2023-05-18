Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $78.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at $230,398.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $26,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $193,076.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $143,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SYBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

