Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,100 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical volume of 6,076 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $31,275,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 351,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,238. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

