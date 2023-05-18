Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 19,117 call options on the company. This is an increase of 730% compared to the typical volume of 2,302 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 134,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cantaloupe

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

