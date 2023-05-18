Stifel Nicolaus Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $165.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.04. 172,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,621. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

