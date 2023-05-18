Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$15.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEY. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.33. 137,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,163. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$9.71 and a 12 month high of C$17.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.82.

Insider Activity at Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$383.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7160121 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.90 per share, with a total value of C$119,000.00. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

