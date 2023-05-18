Stifel Nicolaus Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $200.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.50.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.25. 193,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,577. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.92 and its 200 day moving average is $168.03. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $223.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 101.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $1,669,273. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 982,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wingstop by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

