Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $103.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWST. Bank of America raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,388. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724 in the last 90 days. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Featured Articles

