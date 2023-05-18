Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.92

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.92 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 215935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure
In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $200,780.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,074.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $2,053,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $200,780.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 763,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
