Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.92

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.92 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 215935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $448.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.10 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $200,780.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,074.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $2,053,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $200,780.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 763,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.