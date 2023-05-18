Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $200,780.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,631,074.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $200,780.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,074.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,844.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,282 shares of company stock worth $2,419,678. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STRL opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.