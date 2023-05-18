Stephen Roman Purchases 1,100 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) insider Stephen Roman purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $10,186.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $71,274.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CION Investment Stock Up 1.6 %

CION Investment stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $526.08 million, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.34. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 715.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

