Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after purchasing an additional 350,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,095,000 after buying an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stem by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after buying an additional 294,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $30,405,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,325 shares of company stock worth $332,383 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stem Trading Up 4.6 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on STEM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.