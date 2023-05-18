Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on Stelco and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.38.

STLC traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 54,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,442. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.36. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$60.57.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

