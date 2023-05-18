Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

