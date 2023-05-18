Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance
Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.