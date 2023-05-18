Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,122,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 97,219 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.9% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.27% of Starbucks worth $309,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.33 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

