Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Major Shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 21,059 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 21,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $20,427.23. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,220,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,305.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Star Equity Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:STRRP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. 702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

